Take precaution against dengue till Oct: Docs

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:12 IST

Dengue is gradually widening its grip on different areas of the state capital and so far 139 cases have been reported from a dozen localities.

Areas that reported most of the dengue cases are Ruchi Khand, Nadwa, Rajajipuram, Ashiana, Nagram, Manak Nagar, Chowk, Bangla Bazar, Daliganj, Khadra, Indira Nagar and Jankipuram, said experts.

With monsoon ending soon, incidence of dengue would also decrease in a few days, but till then people have to remain cautious, they said.

The health department has surveyed over 2,000 houses/establishments and issued at least 500 notices in cases where conditions were found favourable for mosquito breeding.

“Dengue spreading in different localities is not a good thing. But this year, it has been sporadic and not epidemic, which means it is being reported in high numbers from a few localities,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president, Indian Medical Association, Lucknow.

He said, “But as the rainy season is on, the next 10 days will be crucial and people need to take preventive measures.”

“Though dengue affects humans in every season, but cases are more during monsoon and after that. Hence, it will be better to take precaution till October,” said Dr Sheetal Verma, senior faculty, department of microbiology at the King George’s Medical University.

She also said that since people are aware and the virus might have become weak, most of the patients are being treated at home and very few of those who tested positive for dengue had to be hospitalised.

Experts said prevention can be done with simple things. “Wear full sleeves shirts at home also. Keep surroundings clean and free from stagnated water,” said Dr Sandip Kapoor, director, Healthcity Hospital.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 23:01 IST