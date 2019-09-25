Talegaon police detain youths found indulging in hooliganism

pune

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:41 IST

The Talegaon police took action against twenty college students who, according to officials, resorted to hooliganism while dancing to music at chowks along the main road in Talegaon on Tuesday evening.

Amarnath Waghmore, police inspector and his team followed the youths, who were performing stunts on their bikes, and ordered them to stop. Later, inspector Waghmore made them call their parents and requested them to come to the spot.

“On reaching the spot, the parents were informed about the stunts their children were indulging in and were told that children were endangering not only their lives, but the lives of others as well. The youth were let off after they paid ₹2,000 fine each for various traffic violations. We will continue to take action against miscreants to maintain law and order in our area,” said inspector Waghmore.

There is an increase in reported incidents of college students resorting to hooliganism and bike stunts in Talegaon. The rural police have taken action against many youths for disrupting law and order by indulging in speeding and stunts on two-wheelers in the last three months. A special team has been constituted to keep a watch on youths indulging in performing road stunts as a precautionary measure.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 19:41 IST