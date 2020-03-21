e-paper
Talwandi Sabo gurdwara management urges devotees to pray from home

Gurdwara manager Sant Singh said on Saturday the shrine management is following the guidelines issued by the state government in view of coronavirus pandemic. In the last 48 hours, there has been a substantial dip in the number of pilgrims

cities Updated: Mar 21, 2020 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
The management of the historic Gurdwara Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo has appealed to the devotees to refrain from a mass gathering on the occasion of Amavasya on March 24.

Gurdwara manager Sant Singh said on Saturday the shrine management is following the guidelines issued by the state government in view of coronavirus pandemic. He said the sangat (devotees) is being advised to avoid forming any gathering in the larger public interest.

In the last 48 hours, there has been a substantial dip in the number of pilgrims, he said.

On average, nearly 200 persons visit the shrine daily and more than 500 persons partake of langar at the gurdwara.

Takht Damdama Sahib is one of the five temporal seats of Sikhism and the shrine witnesses heavy rush of devotees on special occasions.

“But since Thursday, less than 10 devotees are arriving to pay obeisance. As shops around the gurdwara are closed, there is hardly any worker or labourer coming to the langar hall. These are unusual times and we are suggesting devotees to offer prayers from their homes for universal peace and health,” he said.

The district authorities in Bathinda and Mansa have ensured that various religious functions are not held in the next few weeks.

Mansa deputy commissioner GS Chahal said the management of Bhai Gurdas dera has agreed to cancel the annual fair scheduled to be held on March 23. Similarly, Jogi peer mela that is held at Ralla village will also not be held.

The Bathinda district authorities said annual Navratri Mela held at Maiser Khana village will not be organised in view of the pandemic alert.

