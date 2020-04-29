e-paper
Talwar and Bhola Grewal spar over distribution of ration; video goes viral

Cong leader Grewal accuses MLA of harassing people by asking them to get in writing from area councillors, if they want to get free wheat from depots

cities Updated: Apr 29, 2020 20:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
High drama was witnessed after rivals Congress MLA Sanjay Talwar and Congress leader Daljit Singh (Bhola) Grewal entered into a heated argument over the distribution of wheat at ration depots in ward number 11 here on Wednesday.

Grewal accused Talwar of harassing the people (blue card holders) by asking them to get in writing from the area councillor, if they wanted to get free wheat from ration depots. Grewal said 15kg wheat is being given by the government to every blue card holder for free, but the MLA is forcing the people to gather in large numbers outside offices of councillors amid curfew.

Talwar, however, refuted the allegations stating that they are trying to put a system in place so that no depot holder should distribute less than 15kg wheat to beneficiaries. He said Grewal was levelling baseless allegations for political mileage.

A video of the incident also went viral on social networks in which Grewal is lashing out at the MLA stating that wheat did not belong to any MLA and residents should not be asked to get in writing from the councilors.. In the video, residents could also be seen giving a miss to the social distancing norm.

Grewal alleged Talwar was indulging in politics even at this time of crisis when people are already facing a lot of harassment. Residents in the East constituency are being forced to visit Congress councilors’ offices for getting free wheat.

Talwar said, “I am ensuring that people of his constituency face no harassment and councillors should keep an eye on the distribution of wheat so that no depot holder distributes less wheat to residents.”

