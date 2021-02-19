Tamil Nadu CM drops charges against CAA protestors, other groups ahead of polls

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Friday announced that all cases against those who protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and for Covid- lockdown violators would be withdrawn, continuing with his announcements of withdrawing cases before April-May assembly elections.

“Ten lakh cases filed during the lockdown period and 1,500 cases filed during the anti-CAA protests will be withdrawn in the public interest,” Palaniswami said. “Except for cases filed against specific serious offences, and for not allowing police personnel from discharging their duty, all other cases will be withdrawn.” A subsequent statement added that cases of violence, fraudulently getting an e-pass will continue to be investigated.

Activists have welcomed the state’s decision.

During the CAA protests, a case was filed against human rights activist and senior advocate of the Madras High Court Sudha Ramalingam.

“After students were attacked in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, we held a candlelight vigil. Police stationed there shook hands with me for keeping the protest peaceful,” said Ramalingam. “Months later, I came to know that an FIR was filed and I was the number one accused. It goes on to show how the entire police machinery and criminal law is being abused by the state to silence people. The chief minister and the politicians know that there is no case here and when taken to trial, it will end up in acquittals. That’s why in most cases there is no charge sheet filed. It will be kept pending. One fine day, it will be dropped and that’s nearer to the elections. It’s time we take cognisance that these were cases foisted by abusing the process of law,” she said.

The ruling AIADMK government in alliance with the BJP has been in support of the CAA that allows Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Christians and Buddhists from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanisation, who have come before December 2014, to get citizenship in India.

However, Palaniswami has repeatedly assured minorities in the state that they will be protected. He has met Muslim and Christian leaders-led delegation to convey that they need not fear the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Palaniswami also announced on Friday that they will consider withdrawing cases filed between 2011 and 2014 against people who protested against the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP). The charges range from petty offences for unlawful assembly to sedition.

A request for the same was made by villagers of Idinthakarai to the chief minister on Thursday night for the withdrawal of 105 cases filed against thousands of protestors between 2011 and 2014.

“We explained to him (Palaniswami) that it was a non-violent protest by the people for their lives and livelihood,” said SP Udayakumar from the People’s Movement Against Nuclear Energy. During that period, late J Jayalalithaa was the chief minister and the UPA was in power at the Centre. “There are 20 sedition cases. The pendency has affected our villagers' job prospects. They can’t avail passports to travel for their work,” said Udayakumar.

The petition stated that 350 cases were registered against 2.27 lakh people. After a 2014 government order, 213 cases were closed and another 31 following a Madras High Court directive, 105 cases are still pending. “Some of the cases are now being investigated by the court. Other cases are in the FIR stage. People in that area have asked these cases to be taken back. We will consider their request under the purview of law,” Palaniswami said.

A few weeks ago, Palaniswami announced the withdrawing of cases against pro-Jallikattu protestors from January 2017 except for crimes like assaulting policemen and setting fire to vehicles. Disciplinary proceedings against thousands of government teaching staff for an indefinite agitation in January 2020 were also withdrawn.