Tanker rams into bike in Katraj; 25-year-old pillion rider killed

A 25-year-old man was killed after the two-wheeler he was riding pillion on was hit by a tanker truck in Katraj on Friday night. The driver of the truck was arrested by the police.

The deceased man was identified as Vaibhav Pophale, 25, a resident of Mayur Colony in Paud road, Kothrud. A native of Latur district of Maharashtra, Pophale had started working at a private company two months ago.

“He married recently and his wife was at his native place. He had gone to his sister’s place,” said police sub-inspector Mahendra Patil who is investigating the case.

The arrested man was identified as Dattatray Buvasaheb Deshmukh, 40, a resident of Ambegaon Pathar and a native of Osmanabad. He was arrested on Friday and remanded to magisterial custody by a local court on Saturday.

Pophale was riding pillion while his friend Govind Chite, 26, also a resident of Kothrud, was riding the two-wheeler. A complaint in the matter was lodged based on Chite’s statement.

The incident happened near Hotel Silver Star in Chandrabhaganagar of Ambedgaon Budrukh, Katraj at 11pm. The two were heading from Navle bridge towards Katraj junction when Deshmukh hit their motorbike from behind, according to the complaint in the matter. Chite sustained injuries in the accident.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 184, 119/177 of Motor Vehicles Act was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station against the driver.

