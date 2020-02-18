Tarn Taran man held with 1kg heroin, $5,000 drug money

cities

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 23:07 IST

The special task force (STF) of Ludhiana police arrested a proclaimed offender with 1kg heroin, $5,000 drug money, a gun and three live cartridges on Monday evening.

The accused has been identified as Yadwinder Singh alias Yad, 30, of Patti in Tarn Taran. Yadwinder was living in a rented accommodation in Sugandh Vihar at Pakhowal Road.

On Monday, the accused who was going towards Phullanwal Chowk with the consignment on his scooter, was stopped for checking by the STF.

When frisked, the STF recovered 1kg heroin, drug money and a gun from the vehicle. The police also raided his house and recovered three live cartridges and four shells from there.

Yadwinder is facing trial in many cases including robbery, cheating, attempt to murder and drug peddling and has been declared as a proclaimed offender by the court.

AIG (STF) Snehdeep Sharma said that the accused was into drug trade from last six years. His brother Raovinder Singh was also into drug peddling and to escape arrest, he fled to the US using fake documents, Sharma added.

STF Ludhiana in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Mohali STF police station.

During investigation, the accused revealed that he bought drugs from a Nigerian national based in Delhi. The cops are questioning him further to shell out more details.