Tarun Gogoi stable now; AIIMS doctors also monitor health

The 85-year-old former chief minister was admitted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH)’s intensive care unit (ICU) on Thursday

cities Updated: Sep 25, 2020 11:46 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Tarun Gogoi tested positive for Covid-19 on August 26.
Tarun Gogoi tested positive for Covid-19 on August 26.
         

Congress leader Tarun Gogoi’s condition is stable, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday a day after the 85-year-old former chief minister was admitted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH)’s intensive care unit (ICU). Sarma said experts were constantly monitoring Gogoi and his health parameters are better than they were on Thursday.

Gogoi was recovering from Covid-19 at GMCH after testing negative for the disease when he was admitted to the ICU as his oxygen saturation level dropped.

“On Friday morning, we had a video conference with [New Delhi]’s AIIMS [All India Institute of Medical Sciences]... director Dr Randeep Guleria... Gogoi’s son, Lok Sabha MP [member of Parliament] Gaurav Gogoi, and a team of doctors from GMCH were present and detailed discussions were held on the former CM’s health,” Sarma said.

He added GMCH doctors gave a detailed presentation on the line of treatment. “Dr Guleria expressed satisfaction and suggested some more tests. ...Gogoi’s oxygen saturation level is at 94% and his condition is stable.”

Sarma said a specialist from AIIMS will visit Guwahati in the next couple of days to take a stock of Gogoi’s health.

Gogoi, a three-time chief minister from 2001 to 2016, was tested Covid-19 positive on August 26. The Assam government constituted an eight-member team of doctors to monitor his health after he was admitted to GMCH.

There was a sudden drop in his oxygen saturation level on August 31. It returned to normal later.

