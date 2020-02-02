Tata Open Maharashtra: Kadhe reveals 2020 mantra with a point to prove

cities

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 21:59 IST

PUNE Arjun Kadhe, the lone Pune player trying to make a name for himself at the ATP tour level is looking for a complete transformation in 2020, after a mixed 2019.

Currently ranked 618 in the world, Kadhe is a wildcard in the singles and doubles events at the Tata Open Maharashtra, ongoing at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi.

The changes to the ATP points system has had a big impact and Kadhe was not getting entry to ATP tour- level tournaments.

“The points were taken out of the Futures and I was just playing Challengers and there was a scheduling error, but this year you can say I am pretty clear about what I want to do till I get entries into Challengers. If I get entry into big tournaments then I will play doubles as well,” said Kadhe who is excited to pair with Rohan Bopanna for the doubles in Pune.

“I am really excited to play doubles with Rohan. Really looking forward to learning a lot and it will great fun playing with him for the first time,” added Kadhe, who faces Jeiri Vesely of the Czech Republic in the singles on Tuesday.

“I think it is a big opportunity for me, especially because last year was a lot of ups and downs. I won a Challengers doubles title with Saketh (Myneni), and then rules changed. I did not do that great in singles. This opportunity means lot,” says Kadhe.

Based in Germany

On the advice of his mentor, Hemant Bendrey, Kadhe has now shifted base to Germany.

“Now I have clear vision since I have shifted my base to Germany and I spend most of time in Germany. Whenever I am playing the Asian tour I will be based in Pune. My focus is back on singles The reason, I shifted to Germant is because of the facilities and quality of players,” added Kadhe.

Right planning

Kadhe has altered his training schedule for this year.

“It will be more about playing the right number of tournaments. It will not be playing six weeks continuously. It will be more like playing three weeks then train for a week and staying at home for two weeks. It is going to be more of right scheduling,” added Kadhe.

Last five performances

MSLTA Challenger Pune

Doubles: Runners-up, partnering with Saketh Myneni (lost to Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-7 (3-7), 3-6

Singles: lost to Sidharth Rawat in round of 64: 2-6, 6-3, 2-6

Kobe Challenger, Japan

Doubles: partnering with Enrique Lopez Perez (ESP) (lost to Andre Goransson (SWE) and Christopher Rungkat (INA) 4-6, 2-6

Singles: Lost to Patrik NiklasSalminen (FIN) 6-7 (8-10), 3-6 in Round of 64

ITF Vietnam Futures

SIngles: Lost to Daniel Nguyen 2-6, 6-7 (7-9) in round of 16