Teacher complains against harassment by telephone stalker

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:17 IST

A teacher working at a private school in Meerut on Thursday lodged an FIR against a man who had been harassing her on the telephone for the past few weeks, said the police. The victim told the police that she had tried blocking his numbers but he always used a new one to reach her.

She said that she rushed to the police after the stalker told her about her daily routine in detail and asked her to marry him.

Station house officer, Nauchandi police station, Tapeshwar Sagar said, “The woman, a resident of Shastri Nagar, complained against a man who has been harassing her on phone for several weeks.”

The caller reportedly told the victim that he got her contact number through her friend. “The victim said she blocked his number but he started calling from another one. She said he had multiple sim cards and blocking his numbers had proved to be of no help,” said Sagar.

He said initial probe revealed that the man had been using numbers issued on fake ids, which had made it difficult for the cops to track him down.

The complainant also told the police she was so disturbed by the constant harassment that she had started to avoid stepping out of home.

Utkarsha Tyagi

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 18:17 IST