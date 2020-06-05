Teachers absent from exam duty: Haryana board asks schools to deposit Rs 5,000 fine each by June 10

cities

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 19:47 IST

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has issued notices to 132 private schools across the state to deposit a penalty of Rs 5,000 each by June 10 as their teachers had skipped the board invigilation duty during the 2020 board exams.

Board chairman Jagbir Singh said teachers from 800 private schools out of 3,300 had remained absent for the exam duty during the board exams for Class 10 and 12.

“As many as 668 schools, whose teachers skipped the board exam duty, have deposited a penalty of Rs 5,000 each with the board so far. A total of 132 schools are yet to deposit the penalty amount and we have given them the last deadline of June 10. If they fail to do so, the fine will be increased to Rs 1 lakh each and the board can cancel the affiliation of these schools,” Singh said.

Board secretary Rajiv Prasad said they had issued notices to 999 private schools last year for the same violation. “Nearly 2,000 teachers had missed the exam duty last year. The schools had paid the last year’s fine in February this year after we had held the admit cards of their students,” Prasad said.

A board official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Over the past few years, private school teachers have made it a habit to skip exam duty. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) imposes a fine of Rs 5 lakh on schools where teachers skip the exam duty. We have been imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 only since past many years. It is difficult for us to arrange new teachers immediately for exam duty after a few of them skip it at the last minute,” the official added.