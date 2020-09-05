Teachers’ Day: State honour for three Ludhiana teachers, admn fetes two DEOs

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 22:41 IST

Bringing laurels to the district, three teachers have bagged the state award on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. District education officer (DEO, secondary) Swaranjit Kaur and DEO (elementary) Rajinder Kaur have also won administrative awards.

The teachers received the state award through a virtual programme held at the Government In-Service Training Centre, Ludhiana, on Saturday.

Jatinder Pal Sharma, principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Siyaar

A science teacher, Sharma, 58, had joined the school as its principal on April 6, 2017. From a strength of only 167 students, he spearheaded the enrolment to up to 473 students, with children from as many as 18 villages now attending the school. A model school, it was appreciated by cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma on the Independence Day. From just 5% pass percentage in the Class-10 results in 2017, this year the school produced a whopping 89.3% result, with nine Class-10 students scoring more than 90%.

Parvinder Kaur, Government Primary School, Jargari

A primary teacher, Kaur, 39, has been recognised for educating children using modern techniques, including animations. Despite the pandemic, she ensured her students attended online classes. She educates the children in both English and Punjabi. She teaches children through slides, received from the education department, on multiple-choice questions.

Rapwinder Kaur, Government Senior Secondary School, Tharike

Kaur, 40, is a science mistress at the school. To her credit are poems about science, a science park made out of waste and excellent results, both qualitatively and quantitatively. She has been working towards enhancing students’ learning through information and technology and models. Under her guidance, students not only participated in science exhibitions up to the national level, but also bagged various positions 52 times.

Rajinder Kaur, DEO, elementary

Kaur joined as DEO, elementary, on May 31, 2019. Under her leadership, enrolment of pre-primary students has risen by 76% as compared to last year, while in primary section the enrolment has increased by 28.61%. As many as 897 out of 993 schools have been turned into smart schools, where students are educated using projectors, LED TVs and computers. Also, with the help of NRIs, the building of Government School, Nathowal, has been upgraded. Rs 1 crore will also be spent on the building for making it fully air conditioned. Schools of Sidhwan Bet, Gurey, Kanganwal are also being upgraded with the help of NRIs.

DEO, secondary, Swaranjit Kaur was not available despite repeated attempts.