Team of Covid-19 experts from New Delhi to reach Tripura

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 15:26 IST

As the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths continues to rise, a team of experts from New Delhi is set to arrive in Tripura at the earliest to assess the situation.

“A team of doctors from New Delhi is expected to arrive here at the earliest. We will seek suggestions from them on how to give better health care services,” law minister Ratan Lal Nath told the media in Agartala.

A total of 14,531 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the state since April 6, and 144 patients have died since June 9. Two Covid-19 patients killed themselves.

A total of 8,745 patients have recovered.

On Saturday, Nath said that the cabinet ministers decided they would take turns to stay at the Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, the first dedicated Covid Care Centre of the state, if required, to ensure there is no negligence.

A case of negligence was lodged against doctors at the GBP Hospital that led to the death of a three-day-old baby last month. The baby’s mother said he died after his swab samples were taken for a Covid-19 test. The mother had tested positive and that’s why the baby’s samples were taken.