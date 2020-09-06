e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Team of Covid-19 experts from New Delhi to reach Tripura

Team of Covid-19 experts from New Delhi to reach Tripura

A total of 14,531 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the state since April 6, and 144 patients have died since June 9

cities Updated: Sep 06, 2020 15:26 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Tripura’s cabinet ministers decided they would take turns to stay at the Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, the first dedicated Covid Care Centre of the state, if required, to ensure there is no negligence.
Tripura’s cabinet ministers decided they would take turns to stay at the Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, the first dedicated Covid Care Centre of the state, if required, to ensure there is no negligence. (HT Photo)
         

As the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths continues to rise, a team of experts from New Delhi is set to arrive in Tripura at the earliest to assess the situation.

“A team of doctors from New Delhi is expected to arrive here at the earliest. We will seek suggestions from them on how to give better health care services,” law minister Ratan Lal Nath told the media in Agartala.

A total of 14,531 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the state since April 6, and 144 patients have died since June 9. Two Covid-19 patients killed themselves.

A total of 8,745 patients have recovered.

On Saturday, Nath said that the cabinet ministers decided they would take turns to stay at the Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, the first dedicated Covid Care Centre of the state, if required, to ensure there is no negligence.

A case of negligence was lodged against doctors at the GBP Hospital that led to the death of a three-day-old baby last month. The baby’s mother said he died after his swab samples were taken for a Covid-19 test. The mother had tested positive and that’s why the baby’s samples were taken.

tags
top news
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
‘You aren’t Maharashtra’: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sanjay Raut
‘You aren’t Maharashtra’: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sanjay Raut
Nirav Modi’s 5-day extradition trial in London to begin from Monday
Nirav Modi’s 5-day extradition trial in London to begin from Monday
In Chushul’s forbidding heights, locals supply water, other essentials to Indian troops
In Chushul’s forbidding heights, locals supply water, other essentials to Indian troops
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In