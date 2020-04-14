e-paper
Home / Cities / Teams formed for cremating unclaimed bodies of Covid-19 patients in Ludhiana

Teams formed for cremating unclaimed bodies of Covid-19 patients in Ludhiana

The move comes after a man refused to cremate the body of his Covid-19 positive mother last week.

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:14 IST
After finalising Ramgarhia cremation ground near Dholewal military complex for cremating unclaimed bodies of Covid-19 patients in a gas chamber, the municipal corporation (MC) has formed two teams of volunteers.

The move comes after a man refused to cremate the body of his Covid-19 positive mother last week.

MC secretary Jasdev Sekhon has been appointed as nodal officer for conducting the cremation with full precautions. Sekhon would communicate with the two teams for cremation of the unclaimed bodies.

Two groups, led by IAS officer-special secretary, animal husbandry and higher education, Manpreet Singh Chhatwal and in-charge of traffic marshals in Ludhiana, had come forward for cremating the unclaimed bodies in the city. Chhatwal would be accompanied with volunteers from Maa Baglamukhi Dham, Pakhowal road.

Four traffic marshals, Mandeep Keshav Guddu, Charanjit Singh Fateh, Prince Kapoor and Sanjeev Kumar Tinku, had stepped up for the cause.

As per the orders issued by the MC Commissioner, Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar, health officer of MC Vipal Malhotra has been directed to provide PPE kits for the safety of volunteers and staff which would cremate the bodies.

