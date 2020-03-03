Tearful adieu to photojournalist Rajesh Bhambi

cities

Family, friends, journalists and prominent personalities paid tribute to senior journalist Rajesh Bhambi who was cremated here on Tuesday.

Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh’s media advisor Raveen Thukral laid a wreath on behalf of CM, while personally mourning Bhambi as a close friend. CM had earlier condoled the sudden demise of Bhambi, who was suffering from a kidney ailment and breathed his last on Sunday morning at Deep Hospital.

A wreath was also placed on Bhambi on behalf of the Hindustan Times (HT) by executive editor Ramesh Vinayak, who mourned the loss and offered his deepest condolences to the aggrieved family, which includes Bhambi’s wife, his two daughters and a son. Bhambi had earlier worked with HT as a stringer covering Punjab.

Bhambi’s son, Zubin, who reached Ludhiana from Canada last evening, peformed the last rites at the cremation ground, which saw a large number of people, including journalists and prominent leaders, remembering the India News bureau chief as an excellent professional and a warm human being.

Bhambi had started his career as a stringer for Punjab with Reuters after studying at News Network. He had worked as a photo journalist from Punjab for India Today and at Ludhiana for The Tribune and also as a stringer covering Punjab at HT. He later served as a bureau chief at India News besides working for Punjab Kesari.

Prominent personalities who attended the last rites included senior Akali leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Siddhartha Chattopadhyay, former Congress MLA Jassi Khangura, Congress leaders Vimal Sumbly, Amarjit Singh Tikka and Sunil Dutt. Besides, Darshan Arora, chairman of Ludhiana Citizen Council, and eminent poet and former president of Punjabi Sahit Academy, Gurbhajan Gill, industrialists Harinder Singh Bhogal and Avtar Singh Bhogal among others also expressed their condolences.

