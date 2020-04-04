Techie duped of Rs 31.45 lakh in online fraud

cities

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 22:19 IST

PUNE A 36-year-old woman from Wakad was duped of Rs 31,45,226 by cyber fraudsters in a KYC-related case. The incident took place between March 28 and April 3, 2020, according to police.

The woman works in a software company and through multiple transactions, she was duped of Rs 31,45,226. Money was extracted from two bank accounts in two separate private banks, according to the complaint.

The woman received a call on the afternoon of March 31 while she was at home. The caller told her that the KYC of her e-wallet had to be renewed as it had expired. To do so, the woman was told that she would receive an OTP (one-time-password).

According to police sub-inspector Sapna Devtale of Wakad police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction, “They told her that her bank account will be emptied before the money is returned to it. She shared the OTP for multiple transactions over the next five days.”

A case in the matter was registered on Friday night as the woman realised that she had been duped.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act, 2000 was registered at Wakad police station.