Teen stabbed at b’day bash in Panchkula cafe

Aug 10, 2019

Two youths stabbed a 17-year-old boy following an altercation at a cafe during a birthday party in Panchkula’s Sector 9, police said on Saturday.

The victim, whose identity is being concealed as he is a minor, was attacked outside the cafe after the party on Friday evening. He resides in New Indira Colony, Manimajra, and had dropped out of school after Class 10, said police. He is presently undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The boy had gone to his friend’s birthday party when the incident took place around 5:30pm. He told police there were around 25 other youths at the party that started at 2pm.

According to the complaint, one Nonni, 21, who was also present at the party, threw a beer bottle at the victim, to which he objected.

“Following this Nonni started abusing me. Other boys intervened and settled the matter. I came out of the cafe after the party got over. In the meantime, Nonni along with one Dibba also came outside,” the boy told police.

The duo allegedly again started abusing the boy, said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Partap Singh, who is the Sector 10 police post in-charge and is investigating the case,.

When the boy objected to it, Nonni allegedly stabbed him in the waist with a knife. As the victim fell down, Dibba also kicked him on his face. “The victim fell unconscious. As other boys started gathering at the spot, the accused fled, but not before threatening the boy with dire consequences,” said the ASI.

The boy was taken to the Manimajra civil hospital, from where he was shifted to GMCH.

The ASI said the address and other details of the accused are not clear yet and police are trying to trace them. A case has been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station.

Aug 10, 2019