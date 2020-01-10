Temperature dips, but winter yet to reach Pune: IMD

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 20:43 IST

Pune Friday saw Pune witness a slight nip in the air, with the minimum temperature being recorded at 12.8 degrees Celsius, as compared to 14.8 degrees Celsius recorded on January 9, according to the IMD.

On January 11 the city will witness a clear sky with a haze at isolated places and a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 28 degree Celsius.

As of January 12 and 13, the city will still be under a cloud of haze with the minimum temperature hovering around 15-16 degrees Celsius, and the maximum at 29 degrees Celsius.

January 13 and 14 will also be partly cloudy with minimum temperature at 16 degrees Celsius and maximum at 29 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

“If one notices, there’s a slight fall in day temperature but the night temperature is recorded way above normal due to the moisture from the Arabian Sea, which has been causing slight rain, clouding in the morning that is affecting the day temperature,” said AK Srivastava, head, Climate Research Division, IMD.

“Pune is yet to witness a winter chill which has not yet reached the city due to hurdles in the form of moisture from Arabian sea and South-Easterly activity which is causing hurdles for the Northerly winds which have precipitation in the form of ice and rain. There is also a western depression in the northerly part which is causing haze and cloudy weather to prevail,” said Srivastava.