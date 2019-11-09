Temple construction: ‘Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas to take along Nirmohi Akhara’

cities

NYAS CHIEF SPEAK: Opposition is to Babri Masjid and not construction of any other mosque in Ayodhya

The Supreme Court gave its verdict in favour of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya on Saturday, but the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas (RJN) has been preparing for construction of the temple for the last decade.

The Nyas had fast-tracked its preparations after the BJP formed the government at the Centre in 2014 when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Nyas, was more than happy when the apex court’s clear-cut verdict favoured Ram temple in Ayodhya. The septuagenarian mahant talked to HT after the court’s verdict.

Q: What next after the Supreme Court has ruled in favour of Ram temple?

A: We were sure that the court’s verdict will be in favour of Ram temple. Our preparations for construction of temple were going on since last several years. Everything is ready. The government can start temple construction anytime. Right from the temple’s architecture to its design and construction material, everything is ready. Finally, Lord Ram will come out of the tent and move into a magnificent temple.

Q: Court has directed the Centre to give five acres of land for construction of a mosque in Ayodhya. What the Nyas has to say on this?

A: It is the court’s verdict and the Nyas has on objection to it. It is for the Centre to decide where to give the land. We were only opposing Babri masjid in Ayodhya. Our opposition is not for construction of any other mosque in the temple town.

Q: The Supreme Court has ordered the Centre to constitute a trust for construction of temple in three months. In such a scenario, where does the Nyas stand?

A: We welcome the court’s decision to constitute a trust for the temple’s construction. I am sure that in the trust the Nyas will also have a role to play. Without the Nyas, how can any trust for construction of Ram temple function.

Q: The court has out-rightly rejected the Nirmohi Akhara’s claim over the land earmarked for Ram temple. Will the Nyas still rope in Nirmohi Akhara for construction of the temple?

A: It does not matter. We will take along Nirmohi Akhara along with us when it comes to construction of Ram temple. Late Paramhans Ramchandra Das, who headed the Nyas, had also acknowledged Nirmohi Akhara’s role in Ram temple construction. We will honour his views.

HISTORY OF NYAS

International president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) late Ashok Singhal had constituted the Nyas on January 23, 1993.

The sole objective of the Nyas was to ensure construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Late Ramchandra Paramhans Das was its first head. After his death on July 31, 2003, Nritya Gopal Das was appointed as head of the Nyas.

Singhal’s initiative at that time was due to the infighting between saints of various factions, who were competing with each other to spearhead the Ram temple movement. With formation of the Nyas, the VHP took complete control over the movement.

During the over five-year tenure of the Modi government (2014-19), the Nyas on several occasions had exerted pressure it to help resolve the temple issue.

When BJP formed the government in Uttar Pradesh and Mahant of Gorakhnath temple, Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath became chief minister in March 2017, the Nyas became more proactive for construction of the temple.

On several occasions it also tried to convey its message to the Centre to pave the way for construction of Ram temple through legislation route in Parliament.

But Adityanath played the role of a pacifier. Adityanath left no opportunity to turn up in Ayodhya for events related with Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

Since 2017, the CM had attended all birthday celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Nyas.

Three successive Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on Diwali eve, in which the chief minister shared the dais with Gopal Das, after the BJP came to power in the state, manifest the importance of Ayodhya and Nyas for the BJP.