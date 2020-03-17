Temples close doors for devotees in Himachal Pradesh amid coronavirus outbreak

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 14:16 IST

DHARAMSHALA: The Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district has been closed for devotees amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was taken after the government advisory to avoid mass gatherings in the state.

Una deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar said on Tuesday that the temple was opened briefly in the morning for devotees from outside the state who had arrived at Chintpurni on Monday. “But now the entry of devotees is barred till further orders,” he said.

He said that the temple management will webcast the ‘aarti’ ceremony and devotees can perform ‘live darshan’ on the temple trust’s website.

Chintpurni temple, also known as Chhinmastika temple, is a Hindu Shrine and one of the 51 Shakti Peetha that attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

The Jawalmukhi shrine was also closed at 11am on Tuesday but gates were opened after a while for devotees who had already arrived for offering prayers.

“We are closing the temples in Kangra, including Jwalamukhi, Brajeshwari and Chamunda, from Tuesday,” Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said.

Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur has also been closed.

VIRTUAL DARSHAN

The state government on Monday directed that the entry of public in places of religious worship be barred as a precautionary measure. “The entry of public at large in places of religious worship shall be stopped till further orders. However, the religious rituals as per established practice will continue to be performed and if possible, webcasting of the same may be done by the management of the religious institution concerned,” reads the notification issued by additional chief secretary (health), RD Dhiman.

Meanwhile, Deotsidh temple in Hamirpur district also closed its doors for devotees. The district administration has suspended the ongoing Chaitra fair. The month-long fair in memory of Baba Balak Nath, the incarnation of Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva, had started on March 14. Nearly 40,000 pilgrims had visited the temple already. The morning and evening (aarti and puja) in the cave of Baba Balak Nath in the temple will continue as only authorised priests are allowed inside. The ceremonies will be broadcast live on the official website of Baba Balaknath Temple Trust.

DALAI LAMA TEMPLE TO BE CLOSED, TOO

The Tsuglagkhang temple complex, popular as the Dalai Lama Temple, in McLeodganj will also be closed for followers from Wednesday.