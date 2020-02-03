e-paper
Tension at Lehragaga after Sikh outfits oppose Dhadrianwale’s three-day religious discourse

A video was shared on social media by Sikh activists threatening Dhadrianwale for speaking against the seminary Damdami Taksal

chandigarh Updated: Feb 03, 2020 15:14 IST
Avtar Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police deployed en route the venue of Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale’s religious discourse at Gidrani village near Lehragaga town of Sangrur district on Monday.
Police deployed en route the venue of Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale's religious discourse at Gidrani village near Lehragaga town of Sangrur district on Monday.(HT Photo)
         

Tension prevailed at Lehragaga town of Sangrur district on Monday amid opposition to Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale’s three-day diwan (religious discourse) by certain Sikh organisations.

The congregation, which began at Gidrani village near Lehragaga on Monday afternoon, ends on February 5.

Sikh activists had assembled at a gurdwara of Kanakwal Bhanguan village nearby to protest the discourse. Heavy police force was deployed as a preventive measure. “The government has given permission for the congregation and the police have been deployed to ensure the situation remains under control,” said senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg.

Earlier, a video was shared on social media by Sikh activists threatening Dhadrianwale for speaking against the seminary Damdami Taksal.

Harjinder Singh, the sarpanch of Gidrani village, said the villagers had been making arrangements for the three-day discourse for the past 20 days. “I appeal to Sikh activists not to disturb the function because people want to listen to Dhadrianwale,” he said.

