Tension in Uttar Pradesh village after group clash

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:01 IST

Tension gripped a Sitapur village after a clash between Muslims and Kanwarias over playing of loud music late on Monday night. As many as 15 people were injured in the clash, police said.

Police have arrested 12 people after FIRs from both the sides. Heavy police force was deployed in the area to ward off any fresh trouble.

Expressing his displeasure over the arrest of some Kawariyas in the incident, a local seer, ‘Mauni Baba’, staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding their immediate release. The protest ended after local administration assured him of stern action against the other group.

Superintendent of police (SP) LR Kumar said the incident took place near Pandit Purwa village, about 80 km from Lucknow, under Rampur Mathura police station limits when a group of around 15 Kanwariyas were returning to their villages in Sitapur after visiting a temple in adjoining Lakhimpur Kheri district at around 9 pm.

He said initial probe revealed that the Muslim group had gathered for a funeral procession and entered into an argument with the Kanwariyas while they were passing through the area playing loud music.

He said people from both groups resorted to pelting each other with stones and around 15 people from both the sides were injured. He said police force from eight police stations was rushed to the spot.

Kumar said FIR of attempt to murder, illegal confinement, voluntarily causing hurt and rioting was lodged against 12 named people and 60 unidentified members of the Muslim group. A cross FIR was registered against another group for attempt to murder, dacoity, voluntarily causing hurt, rioting against six named people and 30 unidentified members. He said eight people of the Muslim group and four from the Kanwariyas had been arrested.

The SP said the patrolling had been intensified in the area and further probe into the incident was on.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 18:01 IST