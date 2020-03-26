Terror attack on Kabul gurdwara: Will try to evacuate Sikhs from Afghanistan, says Akal Takht

cities

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 23:10 IST

A day after a terror attack on a gurdwara in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul that left at least 25 people offering prayers dead, the Akal Takht on Thursday said efforts will be made to evacuate Sikhs from the conflict-torn country and will approach the United Nations (UN) for this, if needed.

In a brief communiqué, Giani Harpreet Singh, acting jathedar of the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, said, “Once the lockdown in India in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak is over, the Akal Takht will discuss the matter with the Afghan Sikh leaders living in United States, United Kingdom and Delhi to evacuate Sikh families from the country and rehabilitate them at safe places.”

He said, “A concrete policy will be formulated to safeguard the historic gurdwaras there. If the need arises, we will approach the UN through foreign-based Sikh organisations and gurdwara managing committees. The brutal killing of the Sikhs in Kabul has not only deeply hurt the Sikhs, but all humanists across the world”.

“Once the lockdown is lifted, a delegation of Sikh intellectuals from India and other countries will be sent to Afghanistan to take stock of the situation”, he added.