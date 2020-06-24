Terror module probe reveals ISI eyeing vulnerable Punjab youths

cities

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 01:38 IST

The investigations into the terror module that was busted with the arrest of two alleged Khalistani operatives on June 19 have revealed that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is eyeing “vulnerable” youths of Punjab to create trouble in the state.

Gurmeet Singh and his aide Vikram Singh of Amritsar were arrested when they were trying to clear a weapon consignment that was pushed in from Pakistan by their handlers. The police had seized a German-made MP5 sub-machine gun, a 9mm pistol with 4 magazines, and two mobile phones with a host of incriminatory conversations, messages, photographs etc.

“Gurmeet, who is an opium addict, had gone to Pakistan as part of a Sikh jatha in 2017 on the occasion of Baisakhi. He was contacted by ISI sleuths in Pakistan through a Khalistani supporter and was brain-washed to take part in terror activities. He had been in contact with the ISI sleuths through social media platforms. His handlers were yet to give him the target,” said a senior police official privy to the investigation.

He said, “Some Khalistani supporters in Pakistan are helping the ISI in targeting Punjab’s youth, especially those with humble background. We are very close to identifying the Khalistani supporters. We have also identified some more members of the module in Punjab.”

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vikram Jeet Duggal said efforts were on to identify the Pakistan-based mentors and handlers of the module.