Tewari lauds Mohali admn for Covid-free status

Updated: May 22, 2020 19:27 IST

“Beating coronavirus from a century to a naught is a commendable journey,” said Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament Manish Tewari while lauding deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan on steering the district towards corona-free status.

As of May 21, 102 of the total 105 positive patients in the district have defeated the virus, while three succumbed to it.

Visiting the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76 on Friday, Tewari enquired about the strategies adopted against Covid-19. He asked Dayalan to share the best practices with his counterparts in other districts to help the state’s recovery rate accelerate.

He gave Rs 25 lakh from the MPLADS funds to the district administration to carry on the combat against Covid-19. He was informed that the amount will be utilised for acquiring an Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance for the district.

Meanwhile, Dayalan raised the concerns of frontline warriors. Not only are they feeling overwhelmed due to enormous strain at work, but also face the fear of bringing the virus home to their families, he said.

Dayalan said it was necessary work out a way to boost their morale and reward their efforts for sustained performance in times of crisis.

Pawan Dewan, chairman, Punjab Large Industrial Development Board and additional deputy commissioner Ashika Jain were also present on the occasion.