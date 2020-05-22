e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Tewari lauds Mohali admn for Covid-free status

Tewari lauds Mohali admn for Covid-free status

Of the total 105 positive patients in the district, 102 have defeated the virus, while three succumbed to it

cities Updated: May 22, 2020 19:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament Manish Tewari in a meeting with Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan at the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76, Mohali, on Friday.
Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament Manish Tewari in a meeting with Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan at the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76, Mohali, on Friday.(HT Photo)
         

“Beating coronavirus from a century to a naught is a commendable journey,” said Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament Manish Tewari while lauding deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan on steering the district towards corona-free status.

As of May 21, 102 of the total 105 positive patients in the district have defeated the virus, while three succumbed to it.

Visiting the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76 on Friday, Tewari enquired about the strategies adopted against Covid-19. He asked Dayalan to share the best practices with his counterparts in other districts to help the state’s recovery rate accelerate.

He gave Rs 25 lakh from the MPLADS funds to the district administration to carry on the combat against Covid-19. He was informed that the amount will be utilised for acquiring an Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance for the district.

Meanwhile, Dayalan raised the concerns of frontline warriors. Not only are they feeling overwhelmed due to enormous strain at work, but also face the fear of bringing the virus home to their families, he said.

Dayalan said it was necessary work out a way to boost their morale and reward their efforts for sustained performance in times of crisis.

Pawan Dewan, chairman, Punjab Large Industrial Development Board and additional deputy commissioner Ashika Jain were also present on the occasion.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In