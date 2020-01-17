Thackeray transfers officials who held key positions in Fadnavis regime

cities

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 00:31 IST

In a first major administrative reshuffle since he took charge as the chief minister in November, Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday transferred 22 bureaucrats.

Pravin Darade, additional municipal commissioner in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BBMC) was transferred as the social welfare commissioner in Pune. He was replaced by P Velrasu, who was working as member secretary, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran. Senior IPS officer Brijesh Singh, who was the spokesperson in the erstwhile Bhartiya Janata Party-led government, was removed from the position of director general of information and public relations (DGIPR); he will continue to work as inspector general (IG) cybercrime. DD Pandharpatte will now be the new director general of DGIPR. Both Darade and Singh were considered close to the former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

KH Govindraj has been appointed as additional metropolitan commissioner of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The state also transferred Goods and Services Tax (GST) commissioner Rajiv Jalota to the position of additional chief secretary of rural development, while rural development principal secretary Aseem Gupta was moved to the power department. Sales tax commissioner Shaila A was the president and managing director of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited.