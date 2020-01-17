e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Cities / Thackeray transfers officials who held key positions in Fadnavis regime

Thackeray transfers officials who held key positions in Fadnavis regime

cities Updated: Jan 17, 2020 00:31 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

In a first major administrative reshuffle since he took charge as the chief minister in November, Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday transferred 22 bureaucrats.

Pravin Darade, additional municipal commissioner in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BBMC) was transferred as the social welfare commissioner in Pune. He was replaced by P Velrasu, who was working as member secretary, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran. Senior IPS officer Brijesh Singh, who was the spokesperson in the erstwhile Bhartiya Janata Party-led government, was removed from the position of director general of information and public relations (DGIPR); he will continue to work as inspector general (IG) cybercrime. DD Pandharpatte will now be the new director general of DGIPR. Both Darade and Singh were considered close to the former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

KH Govindraj has been appointed as additional metropolitan commissioner of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The state also transferred Goods and Services Tax (GST) commissioner Rajiv Jalota to the position of additional chief secretary of rural development, while rural development principal secretary Aseem Gupta was moved to the power department. Sales tax commissioner Shaila A was the president and managing director of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited.

top news
Pakistan’s nuclear black-market nailed in US indictment of 5 men
Pakistan’s nuclear black-market nailed in US indictment of 5 men
Bru tribals from Mizoram to now live permanently in Tripura, pact inked
Bru tribals from Mizoram to now live permanently in Tripura, pact inked
‘New solutions needed’: China on widening trade deficit with India
‘New solutions needed’: China on widening trade deficit with India
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to US peace envoy
Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to US peace envoy
Watch: How Indian Army trains soldiers for extreme cold, high altitude ops
Watch: How Indian Army trains soldiers for extreme cold, high altitude ops
trending topics
South Africa vs England live scoreBCCI central contractsShershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities