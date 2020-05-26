e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Thane activist writes to CM, seeks Covid testing for social workers

Thane activist writes to CM, seeks Covid testing for social workers

cities Updated: May 26, 2020 23:46 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

A social activist in Thane has written to the chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray requesting timely Covid testing for social workers engaged in relief work in the state. Many social workers are helping migrants and labourers and are at risk of getting infected.

“There are many NGOs across the state which are providing ration and food for the migrants and labourers stranded in various corners of the city. Though these volunteers are carrying their work on the field with due permission from police and following safety norms, there is a risk of getting infected. Hence, I have written to the CM, requesting free Covid-19 testing for social workers,” said Nishant Bangera, 28, founder of Muse foundation, a Thane-based NGO.

According to Bangera, the request has been made for social workers engaged in distributing dry ration, cooked food, personnel protective equipment and other essential services to migrants, daily wage labourers, senior citizens, police personnel and health care workers.

“While performing our duties as social workers, we also need to be healthy. The letter was written to the CM on May 19. We are awaiting a positive response soon,” added Bangera.

top news
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
You remind me of me: Rhodes praises India player on fielding efforts
You remind me of me: Rhodes praises India player on fielding efforts
Rajasthan’s Churu sizzles at 50°C
Rajasthan’s Churu sizzles at 50°C
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In