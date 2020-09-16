e-paper
Home / Cities / Thane civic body collects ₹8K fines from hawkers for littering, not wearing masks in 3 days

Thane civic body collects ₹8K fines from hawkers for littering, not wearing masks in 3 days

cities Updated: Sep 16, 2020 01:00 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
         

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has fined hawkers in Thane markets for littering and not wearing masks, whereas they warned those found using plastic. This is part of the civic body’s initiative to fine those not wearing masks or not following social distancing in public places.

Till now, it has fined 30 hawkers and collected a total sum of ₹8,000 in the last three days from Jambli Naka market alone.

TMC had released an order last week that stated that ₹500 would be levied from those seen without masks. Strict action against violators of social distancing rules was also specified in the order.

However, during inspection, the officials found hawkers littering and using plastic as well which were also against the rules.

“At the first instance of using plastic, we warned them. But if they repeat the offence, a fine is levied. On Tuesday, we found 16 hawkers littering and we’ve fined them and collected ₹2,500 on a single day. We have also raised awareness among hawkers to not litter and about plastic usage,” said Santosh Patkar, sanitary director, solid waste management department, TMC.

The fine for using plastic is ₹5,000. “This is a huge sum that we have to pay. We are here out of helplessness as we do not earn much nowadays and fewer people step out. However, the officers have explained the health benefits of wearing a mask and the damage that plastic does to nature, so we will also try to cooperate,” said Rajendra Yadav, one of the hawkers at Jambli Naka market.

