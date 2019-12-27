e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Cities / Thane civic body to shift accounts to nationalised banks

Thane civic body to shift accounts to nationalised banks

cities Updated: Dec 27, 2019 00:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske has directed the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) administration to shift the civic body’s accounts in private banks to nationalised banks.

The decision assumes significance in the context of the war or words between Shiv Sena and Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Amruta Fadnavis is a senior official in a private bank.

“The civic body’s collection of taxes and other finances is actually people’s money. I told the administration that we prefer nationalised banks to keep this money,” said Mhaske. Shiv Sena is the ruling party in TMC.

top news
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
Hard disk seized from Elgar case accused to be sent to FBI, MHA okays move
Hard disk seized from Elgar case accused to be sent to FBI, MHA okays move
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro with 5G support launched: Check price, specs
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro with 5G support launched: Check price, specs
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities