Thane civic body to shift accounts to nationalised banks

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 00:02 IST

Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske has directed the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) administration to shift the civic body’s accounts in private banks to nationalised banks.

The decision assumes significance in the context of the war or words between Shiv Sena and Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Amruta Fadnavis is a senior official in a private bank.

“The civic body’s collection of taxes and other finances is actually people’s money. I told the administration that we prefer nationalised banks to keep this money,” said Mhaske. Shiv Sena is the ruling party in TMC.