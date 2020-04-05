Thane Civil Hospital to treat only Covid-19 patients soon

cities

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 18:37 IST

The 350-bedded Thane Civil Hospital will soon be converted into a dedicated Covid-19 hospital to treat the coronavirus cases in the district, while the hospital will not treat any other patient.

With the increasing number of cases in Thane, the district authorities were alarmed as most of the patients who were tested positive had earlier visited private hospitals for treatment. To avoid the suspected coronavirus patients and the regular patient being treated at one place, the district authorities decided on Saturday to dedicate the Thane Civil Hospital to treat Coronavirus cases.

All the existing patients from the hospital will be shifted to Thane Municipal Corporation-run Chhatrapati Shivaji

Hospital in Kalwa. In the next few months, the city-based and rural patients from the district will have to go to Kalwa hospital for any ailment apart from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Thane civic commissioner Vijay Singhal agreed to free Kalwa hospital to accommodate additional patients from civil hospital.

Dr Kailash Pawar, surgeon at Thane Civil Hospital said, “We have decided to treat only coronavirus cases in Thane Civil Hospital. We have closed all the other departments. We will display a message board on the hospital premises to inform people with other ailments to go to Kalwa Hospital.”

The swab test was started in Thane Civil Hospital a few days ago to ease the pressure on Mumbai Hospitals. The Civil Hospital has four buildings and 19 departments.

Thane civic commissioner, Singhal said, “We have taken this decision to ease the burden on the Mumbai hospitals. If need be we will even use the private hospitals to accommodate patients. The private hospitals are made aware of it. The 100-bedded Horizon Hospital too will be made a Covid-19 hospital.”

Meanwhile, the TMC-run Wadia Hospital will soon begin the testing for coronavirus so that patient from Thane and nearby cities will not have to commute all the way to Kasturba or Mumbai labs for testing.