Thane cops give food, shelter to labourers

cities

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:22 IST

Around 60 contract labourers and their families were provided food packets and water by Thane police. The homeless were also provided food and water. The labourers have been shifted to a banquet hall near Thane railway station. Beggars have been allowed to take shelter at SATIS. “The group of railway contract labourers living along the railway tracks near Chendani Koliwada in Thane, was starving for the past two days as their contractor fled after the lockdown. All labourers with their families were given food and were shifted to a banquet hall. Around 100 homeless people were provided food packets and they have been shifted to SATIS,” said a senior officer from Thane Nagar police station, Thane.