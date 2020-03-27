e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Thane cops give food, shelter to labourers

Thane cops give food, shelter to labourers

cities Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:22 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

Around 60 contract labourers and their families were provided food packets and water by Thane police. The homeless were also provided food and water. The labourers have been shifted to a banquet hall near Thane railway station. Beggars have been allowed to take shelter at SATIS. “The group of railway contract labourers living along the railway tracks near Chendani Koliwada in Thane, was starving for the past two days as their contractor fled after the lockdown. All labourers with their families were given food and were shifted to a banquet hall. Around 100 homeless people were provided food packets and they have been shifted to SATIS,” said a senior officer from Thane Nagar police station, Thane.

top news
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
First images from India of virus causing Covid-19 captured by scientists
First images from India of virus causing Covid-19 captured by scientists
Covid-19 updates: Italy records close to 1,000 deaths in a single day
Covid-19 updates: Italy records close to 1,000 deaths in a single day
Covid-19 update: Home ministry grants exemptions for agricultural sector
Covid-19 update: Home ministry grants exemptions for agricultural sector
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production
Apple launches a free coronavirus screening website, app
Apple launches a free coronavirus screening website, app
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities