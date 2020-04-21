e-paper
Thane cops perform aarti of violators

Thane cops perform aarti of violators

Apr 21, 2020
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
In a bid to stop people from violating lockdown ordersThane police officers on Monday stopped bikers near Hiranandani Meadows at Chitalsar to ask why they were out. Some of the riders, who failed to give satisfactory answers, were asked to wait in batches, following which the police officers performed aarti of the violators. A total of 38 people were caught on Monday evening.

Assistant police inspector S Rokde said, “We are tired of telling people to not come out of their houses. We often find bikers roaming outside without a reason. We had to adopt another way of driving home the message. We performed their aarti and told them that it was their duty to be safe and keep others safe.”

