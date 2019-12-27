Thane court sends Goodwin owners to judicial custody

cities

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 00:12 IST

Goodwin Jewellers owners, Sunilkumar Mohanan Akkarakaran and Sudheerkumar, were remanded in judicial custody by the Thane sessions court on Thursday.

Investigating officers informed the court that they have got most of the details from the brothers during investigation.

The police will get the duo’s custody on Friday to probe the case filed against them with Dombivli police and then produce the duo in a Kalyan court.

Sanjay Jadhav, deputy commissioner of police, economic offences wing (EOW), said, “We will take custody of the two in the Dombivli case tomorrow. We are investigating and analysing the loan they have taken from banks. However, we cannot disclose the names of banks yet.”

Around 35 investors had gathered outside the court to confront the duo, who have been accused in the ₹25-crore scam.

Dhanashree Shinde, 32, who lost ₹86,000 in the case, said, “The police said they would soon start the procedure to repay the loan from Goodwin’s attached properties, and later with the auction, as ordered by the court, all of us will get our money back.”