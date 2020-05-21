e-paper
Thane fireman dies in hit-and-run

Thane fireman dies in hit-and-run

cities Updated: May 21, 2020 23:17 IST
Ankita G Menon
A 42-year-old fireman died in an accident on Eastern Express Highway, near Kopri bridge in Thane, on Thursday.

Mangal Singh Rajput was returning home around 7.30pm on his two-wheeler after his morning shift when an unidentified truck hit his bike. He sustained severe head injuries.

Santosh Kadam, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell, said, “We received a call and immediately reached the spot with a rescue vehicle and ambulance; Naupada police officers were also at the accident site. He was taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa. But, the doctors declared him dead.”

Rajput had been working with Thane Municipal Corporation’s Kopri Fire Brigade since 2003. He lived in Fire Department’s housing colony in Balkum.

The Naupada police have registered a case under section 184, 134 A and B of the Motor Vehicles Act. “We have registered a case against unknown accused. The investigation is on,” said a police officer from Naupada police station.

