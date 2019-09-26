Thane focuses on first-time voters to improve turnout

cities

With merely 49.95% voter’s turnout in the Lok Sabha elections, the Thane district election commission said the focus will be to create awareness among first-time voters and women. College students and NGOs will be roped in to conduct awareness drives.

Around 77 flying squads will keep an eye on election code violators in the district, said Rajesh Narvekar, Thane collector.

There are 63.29 lakh voters in the 18 Assembly constituencies in Thane district.

Assembly polls will be held on October 21. The district has registered more than 1.05 lakh new voters in the elections compared to the Lok Sabha elections.

Narvekar said, “This time, we will organise drives for first-time voters and women as the voting percent in this group is less. College principals are given guidelines to conduct “Chunav Pathshalas” (mock election sessions) and intercollegiate street play competitions. Special get-togethers for women will also be arranged across the district.”

Authorities will hold cycle rallies, marathons and contests. A mobile message will be sent to all voters on October 20, asking them to cast votes. Ghanta gadis or garbage vans will be used to make announcements about elections.

Saying that those employed for Lok Sabha polls were not enough, the authority has demanded additional staff from Mumbai and suburbs for election duty.

The collector said, “Bank authorities should alert us if there are transactions of more than ₹1 lakh in a day. Banks are equally responsible for following code of conduct. Those employed to transfer cash on vehicles should have identity cards along with relevant documents from banks.”

