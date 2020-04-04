Thane hotel association feeds 2,000 people twice a day

cities

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 22:57 IST

Thane Hotel Owners’ Association are providing food to 2,000 people twice a day since Friday. “Many cannot afford to buy groceries. Around five cooks are cooking for 2,000 people twice a day and food is distributed in various parts of Thane,” said Ratnakar Shetty, president, Hotel Owners’ Association, Thane. “This is a voluntary initiative and hence only those cooks who stay nearby and have no health problems are asked to come to work. Being in the food business, we understand how important it is to have atleast one meal daily,” said Kushal Bhandari, member of the association. They are identifying areas where no NGO or organisations are able to reach.