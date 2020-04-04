e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Thane hotel association feeds 2,000 people twice a day

Thane hotel association feeds 2,000 people twice a day

cities Updated: Apr 04, 2020 22:57 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Thane Hotel Owners’ Association are providing food to 2,000 people twice a day since Friday. “Many cannot afford to buy groceries. Around five cooks are cooking for 2,000 people twice a day and food is distributed in various parts of Thane,” said Ratnakar Shetty, president, Hotel Owners’ Association, Thane. “This is a voluntary initiative and hence only those cooks who stay nearby and have no health problems are asked to come to work. Being in the food business, we understand how important it is to have atleast one meal daily,” said Kushal Bhandari, member of the association. They are identifying areas where no NGO or organisations are able to reach.

top news
ISKP chief’s arrest for gurdwara attack brings out clear link to Pakistan’s ISI: Official
ISKP chief’s arrest for gurdwara attack brings out clear link to Pakistan’s ISI: Official
CRPF DG goes into self-quarantine after force doc tests Covid-19 +ve: Report
CRPF DG goes into self-quarantine after force doc tests Covid-19 +ve: Report
Delhi’s Tablighi Jamaat meet sparks Covid-19 fears in IAF
Delhi’s Tablighi Jamaat meet sparks Covid-19 fears in IAF
Coronavirus testing, treatment free for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries
Coronavirus testing, treatment free for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
Facebook tried to buy Pegasus to monitor iPhone users: NSO Group
Facebook tried to buy Pegasus to monitor iPhone users: NSO Group
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
‘If Covid-19 cases increase...’: Govt on containment plan as count crosses 3,000
‘If Covid-19 cases increase...’: Govt on containment plan as count crosses 3,000
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities