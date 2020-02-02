Thane, Kalyan residents rally against CAA, NRC

cities

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 00:26 IST

Multiple protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) were held on Saturday, including a rally that saw more than 500 participants.

On Saturday evening, hundreds joined a rally from Rabodi till Court Naka in Thane. “I have thoroughly studied the CAA. I do not think it is fair to have such laws in a secular country like ours. I have travelled all the way from Kalwa to take part in the protest,” said S Mulla, 67. Manas Gubbi, 43, who is part of the organizing committee, said, “To ensure no one is inconvenienced, we cordoned off a small lane near Thane Jail. A meeting was conducted there to discuss CAA and NRC.”

After police denied permissions to hold a five-day protest near Kalyan train station, over 20 protestors gathered at the spot on Saturday morning.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Kalyan, AT Powar, said, “As the Kalyan station area is congested, in order to maintain law and order we denied permission for a sit-down protest.” Powar said the police had not stopped the protest at Govindwadi despite the absence of necessary permissions.

“It is in an area that isn’t inconveniencing locals and they are conducting it peacefully, so we have allowed them to continue,” said Powar. The protest at Govindwadi is modelled on Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

On Friday, residents of Millat Nagar, Bhiwandi, also began a protest modelled on Shaheen Bagh. “We will not get up till the government revokes CAA,” said Farookh Siddiqui, 47, a protester.