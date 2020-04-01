Thane private hospital staff test negative for Covid-19

cities

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 23:11 IST

The 35 employees of a private hospital who were quarantined after a Covid-19 patient was found at the hospital have tested negative for coronavirus in the first test. Similarly, eight employee of another private hospital in Mulund have also tested negative. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), however, will continue to keep them in quarantine as a precautionary measure.

A civic official said, “All of them have tested negative in the first test. However, we have not opened the hospital and these people will continue to be in quarantine as a safety measure.”

So far, 11 patients have tested positive for Covid-19 in thane.