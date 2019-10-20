Thane PSI sacked, four constables suspended in cash seizure case

cities

Oct 20, 2019

The police commissioner of Thane has sacked a police sub-inspector (PSI) and suspended four constables for taking jailed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Ramesh Kadam in a private vehicle to a flat in Ghodbunder, on his way to prison.

Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, in his report, stated that PSI Rohidas Pawar will be dismissed from service without any departmental inquiry, for grave and serious misconduct, unbecoming of a police officer.

Constables Dilip Chavan, Dattu Khetade, Uttam Kambale and Vikas Gaikwad, who were part of the police escort, have been suspended.

On October 18, Kadam had been escorted from the Thane Central Jail under the supervision of Pawar, to JJ Hospital for a medical check-up. He was expected to be taken directly back to jail following the hospital visit.

“Pawar was in charge of the entire transfer. Instead of bringing him back directly, the police vehicle stopped at Wadala, where Kadam’s employee Pratik Shivpuje had already booked a cab,”

said Phansalkar.

Pawar and Kadam got into the cab and went to the Ghodbunder flat which is 10km away from the jail. Pawar even allowed the MLA to go inside the flat unescorted, while he told the four constables in the police vehicle to park away from the building,” he said.

The Election Commission received a tip-off that an illegal transaction was underway and the election code of conduct violation squad raided the third-floor apartment in Pushpanjali Society near Vedant Hospital, Kasarvadavali.

Police discovered Kadam and the owner of the apartment, one Raju Khare. Khare was caught with a bag of money. The vigilant squad seized a total of ₹53.46 lakh from the flat.

“Pawar has helped an accused in judicial custody and obstructed in the election work by helping a candidate. His behaviour has tarnished the image of the police department and affected the faith of people in the police. Since Pawar is a senior officer, no one will give a statement against him, thus it will not be feasible to conduct a departmental inquiry,” said Phansalkar.

The commissioner stated that as per the power granted to him under Article 311 (2)(b) of the Constitution, he had dismissed Pawar from service without any inquiry.

A suspension order was also issued against the remaining four for dereliction of duty.

Oct 20, 2019