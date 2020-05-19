e-paper
Home / Cities / Thane records 91 new cases, one death

Thane records 91 new cases, one death

cities Updated: May 19, 2020 01:24 IST
Thane Municipal Corporation reported 91 Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the toll to 1,269. This is the second highest single-day spike recorded in Thane after last week’s 94 cases.

Thane also recorded a death of a 60-year-old man from Wagale Estate. He was working with a private factory that manufactures masks and sanitisers in Mulund. He would travel to his workplace every day, as the company was short-staffed.

“He was admitted to the Thane civil hospital after he developed symptoms last week. His test report came positive on Saturday. He died on Monday,” said Kailas Pawar, civil surgeon, Thane civil hospital.

He was to retire this month. “It was his dedication to work that did not let him stay at home despite the pandemic,” said his colleague, on condition of anonymity.

With this, Thane has recorded 50 Covid deaths.

Among the 91 positive cases reported on Monday, nine are children between one and 16 years. Lokmanyanagar-Savarkarnagar ward reported 23 new cases.

“There are 177 containment zones in Thane. The recovery rate is at 24%,” said Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.

Naupada and Kopri have a total of 132 cases till now.

In a recent meeting with Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde and TMC officials, it was decided that special provisions will be made for pregnant women and dialysis patients.

“With monsoon approaching, other ailments may also need hospitalisation. We have to put in place such facilities,” said Shinde.

