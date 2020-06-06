Thane records five Covid deaths, 152 new cases

cities

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 01:15 IST

Five people died of Covid and 152 new cases were reported on Friday in Thane. The total number of positive cases in the city is 3,795.

So far, 113 people have died of Covid-19 in Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) jurisdiction.

The Wagale Estate ward reported 39 cases on a single day, the highest in the city.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “Five people, including two women and three men, died. A 50-year-old woman, who was being treated in Kalsekar Hospital, and a 66-year-old man admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa died. They were from Mumbra. Two deaths are of Sawarkarnagar residents -- a 63-year-old woman admitted to Bethany Hospital and a 43-year-old man admitted to Lifecare Hospital. The fifth death is of a 60-year-old man from Lokmanyanagar, who was admitted in Kalsekar Hospital.”

Civic commissioner Vijay Singhal has given directives to complete the survey of the entire containment zones in four to five days. The survey will focus on screening people for fever and contact tracing. He took an update of the ongoing survey in all nine wards through video conference on Friday.

Malvi said, “He asked the medical team to quarantine all those who have fever or low oxygen level and ensure these residents isolate themselves. He has also agreed to increase manpower for survey if needed. Thermal scanning of those going to Mumbai for work will be conducted at entry and exit points of the city.”