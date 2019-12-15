Thane’s Signal School students prove their mettle

cities

When Samir Pawar and Kiran Kale, both 12 years old, took admission in Saraswati Vidyamandir five months ago, they were apprehensive of the mainstream school.

They had been studying in Signal School at Teen Hath Naka in Thane for the past three years and were shifted to a regular school in June. Both are in Class 7.

It took them a few weeks to adjust and they are enjoying learning and reading in a bigger school.

Samir’s parents sell flowers at Kalwa Naka.

Originally from Osmanabad, he went to his village school for a year. “I used to travel daily from Kalwa to the Signal School. Now, at Saraswati it is a different experience. I learnt many things. The students have helped us in our studies as well as extracurricular activities,” said Samir.

Samir scored 75 out of 100 in maths in the first semester exams. His teachers are happy with his performance.

“Both kids have attended school only for a few years. Despite this, Samir has scored well. They have adjusted well with the other students and are not different,” said Surendra Dighe, trustee, Saraswati Vidyamandir, Naupada.

Kiran’s mother does odd jobs at Thane or in the native village, Ahmednagar. Depending on where she finds a job she keeps shuttling between the two places. Kiran, who had never been to school, joined Class 4 in Signal School.

“I have been selected for throwball. I like to wear a uniform and attend school regularly. Initially, I was hesitant in making new friends but now I am comfortable with my new classmates,” said Kiran.

The teachers at Signal School too prepared them well

“We taught them as per the new school syllabus. They appeared for the final exams of Class 6 with the other students,” said Arti Pawar, teacher at Signal school.

Started with 15 students in a container, the school now has a book and toy library, a computer laboratory, a separate nursery classroom, washrooms and robotic equipment. “This is a great motivation for other students,” said Bhatu Sawant, CEO, Samarth Bharat Vyaspeeth that runs Signal School.