Thane schools announce loans to pay fees

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:43 IST

Many schools in Thane district will provide interest-free loans to students’ families to pay fees and other school-related charges.

The facility will be introduced after lockdown to ease pressure among parents to pay fees.

“We understand the current scenario and many families are facing financial crunch. Those in need of money can submit a few documents, including their family income proof, to avail the loan to pay fees or other school charges. The interest on the loan amount will be borne by the school. We will also give concessions on fees, transport and canteen facilities,” said Vandana Kumar, principal, Ira Global School, Dombivli.

Delhi World Public School, Nerul, has sent out a circular to parents to approach the school after lockdown if they are facing financial problems. The school will give concession based on each individual’s situation.

“Based on the situation, the school will suggest fee concession or an installment to pay the fees. My husband is a businessman and there has been no earnings in the past 15 days. The announcement by the school was a relief as we don’t have to worry about fees now,” said Aarti Salian, 45, resident of Nerul and parent of 12-year-old student from Delhi World Public school, Nerul.