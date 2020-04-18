e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Thane schools announce loans to pay fees

Thane schools announce loans to pay fees

cities Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:43 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Many schools in Thane district will provide interest-free loans to students’ families to pay fees and other school-related charges.

The facility will be introduced after lockdown to ease pressure among parents to pay fees.

“We understand the current scenario and many families are facing financial crunch. Those in need of money can submit a few documents, including their family income proof, to avail the loan to pay fees or other school charges. The interest on the loan amount will be borne by the school. We will also give concessions on fees, transport and canteen facilities,” said Vandana Kumar, principal, Ira Global School, Dombivli.

Delhi World Public School, Nerul, has sent out a circular to parents to approach the school after lockdown if they are facing financial problems. The school will give concession based on each individual’s situation.

“Based on the situation, the school will suggest fee concession or an installment to pay the fees. My husband is a businessman and there has been no earnings in the past 15 days. The announcement by the school was a relief as we don’t have to worry about fees now,” said Aarti Salian, 45, resident of Nerul and parent of 12-year-old student from Delhi World Public school, Nerul.

top news
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Coronavirus Latest: 186 new cases take Delhi Covid-19 tally to 1893
Coronavirus Latest: 186 new cases take Delhi Covid-19 tally to 1893
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
In pics: When Covid-19 brought Mumbai, city that never sleeps, to juddering halt
In pics: When Covid-19 brought Mumbai, city that never sleeps, to juddering halt
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities