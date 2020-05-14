Thane sees highest one-day spike with 70 new cases

cities

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:20 IST

Thane recorded its highest 24-hour spike with 70 new Covid cases and five deaths on Thursday. The city has crossed 900 mark with the total touching 913. The total Covid deaths in Thane are 42.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, “Thane recorded 70 new cases on Thursday -- the highest one-day increase till date. Two women and three men, who were being treated for Covid, died.”

A 28-year-old woman from Azadnagar is the second youngest woman to die after being infected. She was admitted to Thane civil hospital on May 10 and died on May 13. On Wednesday, a 22-year-old Covid positive woman had died.

“A 70-year-old woman from Mumbra admitted to Thane civil hospital, a 55-year-old man from Wagale Estate admitted to Horizon Prime Hospital, a 39-year-old man and a 42-year-old man from Lokmanyanagar and Mumbra respectively died after testing positive for Covid. The slum areas of Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar saw the highest increase of 30 cases followed by 19 cases in Wagale Estate.”

With the cases increasing in Majiwada-Manpada areas, the TMC has issued orders to seal Waghbil, Kasarvadavli, Patlipada and Balkum from the midnight of May 15 to midnight of May 18. “All meat shops, fruits and vegetable shops and bakery shops in the area will be closed. Home delivery will not be allowed for these four days. Only medical and grocery stores and dairy shops will be open,” said a civic official.

One more doctor from Kalwa hospital tests positive

A professor from medicine department has tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of infected doctors to six. A nurse and two security guards from the hospital had tested positive earlier.

TMT driver dies

A 52-year-old driver of Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) living in Bhandup, Mumbai, died at BYL Nair Hospital. TMT officials said the driver was on leave before he got infected.