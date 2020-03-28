Thane shop owners told to deliver goods home

cities

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 23:55 IST

The Kopri police have asked residents to give the list of groceries to a nearby general store or call them so that there is no crowding in shops. “We have directed shopkeepers to deliver the essential commodities to customers’ home. We are seeing fewer people at shops in Thane (East) now,” said a senior officer from Kopri police station, Thane.