Thane to cancel dahi handi celebrations

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 01:22 IST

Sanskruti Yuva Prathishtan, spearheaded by MLA Pratap Sarnaik, has cancelled dahi handi celebrations this year in view of Covid-19 pandemic. The organising body is well-known for their annual dahi handi celebrations in Vartak Nagar and have also entered the Guinness Book of Records for the highest nine-tier formation.

With the celebrations cancelled this year, the organisation has decided to donate the money to help battle the pandemic. “We have taken this decision for the betterment of the society at large. A meeting was held with all the heads of the Govinda groups in the vicinity. The prize money will now be used to help those affected by the disease,” Pratap Sarnaik, a member, said on Monday.

“Every year hundreds step out to view the dahi handi celebrations, which would make it difficult to maintain social distancing,” said Mayuresh Kolhatkar, president of Shiv Sai Govinda Mandal in Thane.