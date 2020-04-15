Thane traders face problems as TMC shifts market

cities

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 19:14 IST

The wholesalers at Jambli Naka in Thane are unhappy after the market was shifted to 17 spots in the city.

The traders said most areas are far off and they do not have transport to travel long distances.

They claimed that none of them were taken into confidence while implementing the new system.

Thane Municipal Corporation had to shut the wholesale vegetable and grocery market at Jambli Naka as social distancing norms were violated in the market.

The markets opened to huge crowds in the past few weeks despite repeated warnings by the authorities. On Tuesday, TMC divided the wholesalers into 17 different spots across the city to ensure there is no crowding in one place.

Santosh Mali, a wholesaler, said, “Earlier, they had moved the market to Central Maidan to ensure social distancing, but still there was crowding. Now, they have shifted traders to 17 different spots. Some wholesalers have to go as far as Mumbra, Diva or Ghodbunder, which is difficult. The new spots lack basic facilities such as water, electricity and washrooms.”

Another trader, Ankush Thonge, said most of the areas such as Mumbra or Vrundavan society are containment zones so they are scared to do business there.

“None of our issues have been addressed. They have to distribute the commodities from 4am to 7am only. It is difficult to cater to all traders in this limited time. There is one transport van which provides produce to all wholesalers. The transport vehicle will not go from market to Mumbra or Ghodbunder. So, those who are allotted spaces in far-off wards will suffer,” said Thonge.

The wholesalers have also drafted a letter to the authorities to resolve some of their issues.

TMC has asked the wholesalers to sell commodities to only small-time traders and not to residents.

A civic official said, “The work of providing them facilities is in progress. But, markets have to be shifted to ensure there is no crowding at one place. The wholesalers will have to abide by the norms or else they will not be allowed to do business.”