Thane traffic cops collect ₹34L fines

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 21:30 IST

The Thane traffic department has collected ₹33.82 lakh in fines after taking action against 5,000 vehicles during lockdown.

“We took action against vehicles plying on the road without any reason and imposed a fine ranging between ₹200 and ₹500 against them. We collected ₹33.82 lakh in fines till Saturday,” said an officer from Thane traffic department. A total of 5,412 vehicles were seized, he added.