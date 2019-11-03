e-paper
Thane transgenders form skill dvpt group

cities Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:30 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

Sixteen transgender persons from Thane founded the Dya Taali group at Talao Pali on Sunday to help other members of their community in the field of skill development, so that they can get employment opportunities.

The group’s co-founder Madhuri Sarode Sharma, 40, who is an entrepreneur, dancer, anchor and actor, she shared her career experiences and challenges with the group and motivated them in seeking employment.

“The group will work to empower members of the transgender community. We will identify the skills of the members and then educate and train them, depending on their skills. We will also try to provide them with suitable employment,” said Sharma.

Corporate trainer and social activist Milind Joshi also addressed the group on employment opportunities for transgender persons.

“We will conduct similar sessions in Thane, Mumbai and other parts of the state every month so that more number of members benefit,” said Sharma.

