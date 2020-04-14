e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Thane women make and distribute 90K masks

Thane women make and distribute 90K masks

cities Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:11 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

Women from villages in Thane district have made and distributed 90,000 masks in the past few days. Their husbands, who are daily wage workers, have jobless during the lockdown period.

Sarika Bhosale, district mission manager, zilla parishad, said, “We provided them the materials after getting approval. We have distributed more than 90,000 masks across the state.”

top news
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Obama endorses Biden, slams politics of ‘meanness’
Obama endorses Biden, slams politics of ‘meanness’
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hotspots declared in Bengaluru
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hotspots declared in Bengaluru
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how ‘malicious’ WhatsApp rumours caused mess
Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how ‘malicious’ WhatsApp rumours caused mess
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities