Thane women make and distribute 90K masks

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:11 IST

Women from villages in Thane district have made and distributed 90,000 masks in the past few days. Their husbands, who are daily wage workers, have jobless during the lockdown period.

Sarika Bhosale, district mission manager, zilla parishad, said, “We provided them the materials after getting approval. We have distributed more than 90,000 masks across the state.”